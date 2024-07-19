Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
LSEG’s Workspace platform suffers widespread outage

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -LSEG Group’s Workspace news and data platform suffered an outage on Friday that affected user access worldwide.

During the Asian trading session, LSEG said its news services were experiencing a global technical issue that prevented news from being published on its platform.

LSEG said other services across the group, including the London Stock Exchange continued to operate as normal.

Separately, it said it was experiencing technical problems publishing its spot and forward prices for currencies at 0600 GMT.

“This is currently under investigation and we will provide further information as soon as we can,” LSEG said in a message to clients seen by Reuters.

As London trading got underway, it was clear the outage was causing disruption across the financial sector.

“Good God, this is the mother of all outages,” said one London-based trader.

The outage on LSEG’s news and data platform came as a major IT outage impacted companies across the globe.

LSEG was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters in London.

(Reporting by Alun John, Karin Strohecker and Sinead Cruise in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Writing by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

