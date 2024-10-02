LSEG platform users report outage after Wall Street open

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) -Users of LSEG’s news and data Workspace terminal reported outages across the globe on Wednesday, less than one hour after trading started on Wall Street.

The reason for the outage was not immediately clear.

LSEG, which runs the London Stock Exchange and provides data and analytics to banks and other institutions, said it was working to resume service.

“Due to a technical issue, some of our customers are experiencing difficulty accessing some of our services. We are working to re-initiate these services as soon as possible,” an LSEG spokesperson said.

An alert issued via Workspace at 1508 GMT referred to a “service delivery issue that may affect the data you are receiving via LSEG”.

Reuters provides news for LSEG’s Workspace platform.

LSEG has suffered outages in the past, including in July, when a global cyber breakdown hampered operations at banks and other companies, disrupting trading across asset classes.

By 1519 GMT, some users said service had resumed.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper, Kirsten Donovan)