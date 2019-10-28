Switzerland’s tourism marketing company plans to launch an offensive next year aimed at attracting guests to the country’s wellness and spa centres.
Switzerland Tourism on Monday announced partnerships with about 20 clinics as part of its long-running campaignexternal link to promote health tourism.
In a first step, the campaign focuses on guests from China, Russia and the Gulf States and could benefit the whole tourism industry, according to a statement.
It highlights the medical expertise, the infrastructure and the natural environment which “make Switzerland an attractive destination for a broad range of health tourists.”
Latest figure from 2017 show that nearly 36,000 foreign residents came to Switzerland for treatment in hospitals and clinics.
It is estimated that overnight stays, spending for day trips and food result in sales worth CHF196 million ($196 million) annually. Experts expect a 25% increase in sales by 2022.
