Lufthansa extends Middle East flight suspensions through Aug. 26

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Lufthansa Group extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and Erbil again on Monday, with flights now affected up to and including August 26.

The group, which includes carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings, will also be avoiding Iranian and Iraqi airspace up to and including that date, it said, over fears of an escalation in the Middle East.

