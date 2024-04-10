Lufthansa suspends Tehran flights, Middle East on alert for potential Iran attacks

2 minutes

BERLIN/DUBAI (Reuters) -Germany’s Lufthansa said on Wednesday it suspended flights to Tehran because of the situation in the Middle East, where the region is on alert for possible Iranian retaliation over a suspected Israeli air strike on Iran’s embassy in Syria. An Iranian news agency briefly stoked tensions further when it published an Arabic report on social media platform X saying all airspace over Tehran had been closed for military drills. The agency then removed the report and denied it had issued such news. Countries in the region and the United States have been on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran since April 1 when Israeli warplanes were suspected of bombing the Iranian embassy compound in Syria. Lufthansa said it suspended flights to and from Tehran from April 6 until probably April 11. “We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities. The safety of our guests and crew members is Lufthansa’s top priority,” a spokesperson for the company told Reuters. There was no immediate word from other international airlines that fly to Tehran.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Israel “must be punished and it shall be” for the Damascus strike that killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps members.

Among them was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the Quds Force, an elite overseas unit of the Revolutionary Guards.

Israel has not confirmed it was behind the strike on Damascus, but the Pentagon has said it was.

(Reporting by Birgit and Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Riham Alkousaa and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kirsti Knolleand, Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)