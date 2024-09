Lula at UN says Brazil, China propose plan for Ukraine-Russia talks

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Brazil and China have proposed a six-point plan for talks to begin between Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict.

In a speech at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, Lula also warned that the conflict in Gaza is expanding “dangerously” to Lebanon.