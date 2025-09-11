Lutnick Signals Optimism on Trade With Taiwan, Switzerland

(Bloomberg) — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted the US will eventually reach trade deals with Taiwan, Switzerland and India, while saying South Korea has not yet formally signed the agreement it has reached.

Lutnick, speaking Thursday on CNBC, offered a rundown of talks with counterparts as the fate of President Donald Trump’s trade agenda — and his legal authority for certain tariffs — swirls.

“I think India, we’ll sort it out once they stop buying Russian oil. We’ve got a big deal coming with Taiwan. We’ll probably get a deal done with Switzerland,” Lutnick told CNBC. “Those are countries that are still out there. And of course South Korea, we made a deal but let’s see if they come through with the paperwork.”

Lutnick’s comments were notably more optimistic than he’s been on other occasions in recent weeks, suggesting that countries that so far have been frustrated in their attempts to reduce tariff rates could have a window of opportunity.

Switzerland has been reeling from a 39% levy Trump placed on its products, the highest tariff for any advanced economy. Lutnick has previously criticized the country for its vast exports of drugs to the US, accusing the Swiss of profiting off American consumers. Swiss negotiators have argued that its trade surplus with the US is skewed by factors including gold, which is refined in Switzerland.

The country is heavily reliant on exports, and the high levies have reverberated across industry, from big-name watchmakers to industrial firms. Coming home from Washington without a better trade deal last months also dealt a major blow to the country’s president, Karin Keller-Sutter.

Some Swiss executives expect the Swiss will still get a better trade deal with the US. The chairman of luxury giant Richemont, Johann Rupert, for instance said he’s in touch with negotiators and is confident that the trade dispute will be resolved.

In Taiwan, businesses are bracing for the impact of Trump’s tariff program, with many exports subject to a 20% rate and looming additional levies expected to hit its critical semiconductor industry. Taiwan’s trade surplus with the US has already set a historic record for the year amid mass demand for chips to fuel artificial intelligence development.

Still, Lutnick’s conditions could be difficult for other nations to reach, including his signal that the US is pressuring India to halt Russian oil purchases altogether as a condition of any deal. India was the first country the US announced trade progress with under Trump’s term, but talks have since soured. Trump announced this week he’d speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

South Korea has announced a deal with Trump, one that would lower US auto tariffs in exchange for, among other things, Korean investment pledges. Lutnick confirmed that has not yet been signed, while an immigration raid at a joint venture between firms Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. in Georgia has raised questions about work visas and potential future investments from South Korea.

“Japan came through with the paperwork,” Lutnick said, invoking one of South Korea’s economic rivals and another major auto manufacturer. “It’s one thing to shake the president’s hand; it’s another thing when the pen has to meet the paper.”

