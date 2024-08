M&M’s candy maker Mars to buy out Pringles parent Kellanova in $36 billion deal

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) – Family-owned packaged food giant Mars, whose candy brands include M&M’s and Snickers, said on Wednesday it would buy Pringles maker Kellanova for nearly $36 billion in the biggest deal in the packaged food sector.

The deal comes days after Reuters reported that Mars was exploring a potential acquisition of Kellanova.