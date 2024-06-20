Macron’s centrist party pledges to cut electrity bills, says French PM Attal

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party plans to reduce electricity bills for French households by 15% next winter, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Thursday as he unveiled the party’s programme ahead of snap parliamentary elections.

Attal also told a news conference the new government would link the level of pensions to inflation in a bid to support purchasing power.