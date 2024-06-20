Macron’s PM promises household finances boost to stave off threat from far-right and left

By Elizabeth Pineau and Dominique Vidalon

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance would lower power bills, soften inheritance tax and link pensions to inflation if it wins a snap election, the prime minister said, seeking to counter the threat from the far right and a left-wing bloc.

Macron’s ruling Together alliance is the underdog in the parliamentary vote, which Macron called after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of the far-right National Rally (RN) in this month’s European elections.

The snap legislative elections will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7. Macron’s camp casts itself as a bulwark of democratic values and prudent economic management protecting the nation from profligate extremists on both flanks.

“The French have a choice between three blocs,” Attal told a press conference, referring to the RN, his own Together alliance and the rebranded coalition of left-wing parties known as the Popular Front.

“Let’s not take a leap into the unknown, from a great height without a parachute,” he continued. He said the policies advocated by either of the other blocs would lead to mass unemployment.

Both the far right and the left-wing bloc were due to set out their own economic platforms on Thursday.

Attal said the ruling party’s number one priority was to help households with their purchasing power, through measures such as lower electricity bills, linking pensions to inflation and help for first-time property buyers.

“There will be no tax hikes, no matter what,” he said.

Turning to foreign policy and France’s place on the world stage, Attal forecast a doomsday scenario if either the RN or the Popular Front were to be in government.

“Europe and the world are watching us,” he said.

He said the far-right would threaten France’s place in the European Union and its support for Ukraine, bringing the risk of “submission to Russia”, and portrayed the left as fractious and disorderly, predicting diplomatic “cacophony” if it won.

($1 = 0.9332 euros)