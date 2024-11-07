Macron, Scholz, Tusk: concerned over situation in Georgia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed in a joint statement on Thursday their concerns over the political situation in Georgia.

Earlier this week, several thousand Georgian demonstrators took to the streets to protest against what they say was fraud in last month’s parliamentary election, in which the ruling Georgian Dream party, seen as increasingly pro-Russian, claimed victory.

Macron, Scholz and Tusk – who issued a joint statement as members of the so-called Weimar Triangle format – said they could not support the opening of Georgia’s European Union accession talks unless the country made reforms.

“Unless Georgia reverses its current course of action and demonstrates tangible reform efforts, in particular by repealing recent legislation that runs counter to European values and principles, we will not be in a position to support the opening of accession negotiations with Georgia,” they said.

The three leaders’ statement was issued as nearly 50 European leaders gathered to meet in Budapest on Thursday and Friday to discuss support for Ukraine, migration, economic security and waning EU competitiveness.