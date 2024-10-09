Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Macron: ‘Emily in Paris’ must return to…Paris

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said he would fight to ensure Emily – the heroine of Netflix’s hit series ‘Emily in Paris’ – returns to the French capital from her sojourn in Rome.

“We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris! ‘Emily in Paris’ in Rome doesn’t make sense,” Macron told Variety magazine, in an interview published on Wednesday.

The fourth season of the series saw American expatriate Emily – played by actress Lily Collins – move from Paris to Rome for work.

The success of the series, which took off after debuting during the COVID lockdowns of 2020, has been such that Macron’s wife Brigitte had a cameo appearance in the last season.

“I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it. It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her,” said Macron, regarding his wife’s cameo.

“I think it’s good for the image of France. ‘Emily in Paris’ is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country,” he added.

The programme has won fans with its idealised and romanticised version of life in Paris, but has also been criticised for often bearing little resemblance to the reality of life in the capital, and for avoiding Paris’ poorer areas.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
210 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR