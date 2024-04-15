Macron: confident of ‘very grand’ Olympics opening ceremony despite security threat

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was confident the country would host a ‘very grand’ Olympics opening ceremony in July despite concerns over security and the risk of terrorism.

“We can do it and we will do it,” Macron told RMC Radio and BFM TV, while adding that French authorities were nevertheless ‘not naive’ regarding the security risk.

Macron, however, said that ‘Plan B’ options were on the table should the government’s security assessment closer to the games reveal it would be too risky to hold the ceremony as planned on the River Seine.