Macron discussed support for Ukraine and Gaza ceasefire with Germany’s Scholz

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine and the need for a ceasefire in Gaza during talks on Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the French presidency.

Regarding Ukraine, the two leaders expressed their determination to support the country “for as long and as intensively as necessary” in its war against Russia, the Elysee said.