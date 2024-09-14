Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Macron wants to create a national sports day as France bids farewell to Olympics

This content was published on
PARIS (Reuters) – As France prepares to bid a final farewell to the Paris Olympics on Saturday with a parade on the Champs-Elysees, President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to create a “national day of sport” every year on Sept. 14.

“We need to come together around a popular sports festival that takes place in the streets, schools, and dedicated sports centres,” Macron told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview.

France already has an annual music festival held on June 21 and known as the “Fete de la Musique”, which offers free concerts and allows budding musicians to express themselves.

Some 70,000 spectators are expected to attend a parade of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, volunteers and public sector workers from 1400 GMT on Saturday which will be followed by a free open-air concert on the Place de l’Etoile, home to the Arc de Triomphe monument.

After the parade, which takes place nearly a week after the end of the Paralympics, Macron will decorate many of France’s medal winners with the country’s top award, the Legion d’Honneur.

Around 4,000 police will be on duty, with security services facing one final test after making the Paris Games safe for thousands of athletes and their 12 million spectators.

The French team finished with a record medals haul of 64, including 16 golds, securing fifth place on the table.

