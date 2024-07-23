Macron will look to form new government in mid-August, after Olympics

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday his outgoing government will remain focused on the Olympic games in a caretaker role until mid-August, after which he will look to appoint a new prime minister.

Macron, in his first interview since elections in early July, acknowledged that his centrist party had lost the vote, but he declined to comment on a leftist front proposal for a new prime minister. He also ruled out resigning before his term ends.