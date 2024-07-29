Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Maduro wins third term, Venezuela electoral authority says, despite exit polls

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Vivian Sequera, Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas

CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has won a third term with 51% of the vote, the country’s electoral authority said just after midnight on Monday, with 80% of ballot boxes counted.

The result announced by the authority came despite multiple exit polls which pointed to an opposition win.

The authority said opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez won 44% of the vote, though the opposition had earlier said it had “reasons to celebrate” and asked supporters to continue monitoring vote counts.

“The results cannot be hidden. The country has peacefully chosen a change,” Gonzalez said in a post on X at around 11 p.m. local time, before the results were announced.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado reiterated a call for the country’s military to uphold the results of the vote.

“A message for the military. The people of Venezuela have spoken: they don’t want Maduro,” she said earlier on X. “It is time to put yourselves on the right side of history. You have a chance and it’s now.”

Venezuela’s military has always supported Maduro, a 61-year-old former bus driver and foreign minister, and there have been no public signs that leaders of the armed forces are breaking from the government.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Mayela Armas, Vivian Sequera and Julia Symmes Cobb in CaracasAdditional reporting by Tibisay Romero in Valencia, Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Tathiana Ortiz in San Cristobal, Mariela Nava in Maracaibo, Maria Ramirez in Puerto Ordaz, Keren Torres in Barquisimeto and Corina Pons in Tenerife, SpainWriting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Sarah MorlandEditing by Frances Kerry, Leslie Adler and Rosalba O’Brien)

