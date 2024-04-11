‘Mag Seven’ Power Stocks in Run-Up to US Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The world’s largest technology companies drove a rebound in stocks, with traders also bracing for a deluge of results from Corporate America that will test this year’s $4 trillion rally.

Earnings season kicks into full swing Friday, with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. reporting. A solid economy is expected to fuel a rise in profit growth for S&P 500 companies for a second straight quarter. And strong margins from big tech firms will likely be a key driver. Inflation data that trailed estimates also helped sentiment a day after a hot price reading curbed bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

“It’s not going to be Fed rate cuts that drive the market going forward, rather it’s going to be earnings,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris. “Corporate earnings are much stronger than people have anticipated even in this elevated interest rate environment.”

The S&P 500 rose to 5,200, while the Nasdaq 100 added 1.5%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. got closer to joining the $2 trillion club. Amazon.com Inc. hit its first record high since 2021. Apple Inc. rose on news it plans to overhaul its entire Mac line to boost sales. Financial shares fell, with Morgan Stanley sinking on a news report that regulators are probing its wealth arm.

Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.54%. The euro dropped after the European Central Bank signaled cooling inflation will soon allow it to cut rates.

Wall Street projects S&P 500 members will show 3.8% annual growth in earnings per share for the first-quarter reporting period, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. While that stands to be the smallest increase since mid-2023, it would also be the third straight quarter of expansion.

That performance could at the very least offer support for a struggling and still-pricey market, assuming companies deliver as projected.

Profits for the so-called Magnificent Seven companies in the S&P 500 — Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Nvidia Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. — are on course to rise 38% in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The next challenge is earnings season, with the reaction to news likely to pave the path forward for equities,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

Indeed, earnings will be watched closely to see whether growth can justify an S&P 500 price-earnings ratio that’s roughly 20% above its 10-year average.

At 21 times profits, that translates to an earnings yield of 4.8% — a multiple that looks increasingly unfavorable with 10-year Treasury yields rising to 4.5%. In fact, the valuation edge by stocks now sits near the smallest in two decades.

“We find ourselves in an environment where stocks appear fully valued, market interest rates are climbing and the consensus expectation for Federal Reserve rate cuts is dwindling,” said John Lynch at Comerica Wealth Management. “It is therefore imperative, in our opinion, that corporate profits continue to expand to justify current levels of equity valuation and investor sentiment.”

Now, investors will be closely watching banks’ outlook and commentary around key profit drivers like net interest income and investment banking. Fewer interest rate cuts could bolster net interest income prospects for many large-cap banks and lead to upward guidance revisions.

Since hitting a trough in October, the group has soared past the broader market’s gains.

“Investors will be looking towards bank CEO comments for continued signs of a resilient economy and confirmation of a soft landing in 2024,” said Christine Short at Wall Street Horizon.

The same headwinds and tailwinds are in play for banks this year as in 2023, she noted.

“High interest rates still help banks maintain healthy levels of net interest income, but on the flipside have negative implications when they lead to loan defaults from borrowers that can no longer contend with higher costs,” Short added. “The promise of lower interest rates had fueled a rally in the banks this year, but with a tight labor market and stubbornly high inflation readings, that expectation has sputtered.”

Traders also kept a close eye on the latest economic data.

US producer prices increased in March from a year earlier by the most in 11 months, though certain categories that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge were more muted.

While the latest PPI reading was constructive, investors should be prepared for fewer rate cuts this year — one or two — and for a first potential move not until the July meeting, according to Larry Tentarelli at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.

“Although we understand the relief with which this report will be received, there is nothing very encouraging contained within it — and the best that can be said is that there was ‘no new bad news’ either,” said Michael Shaoul at Marketfield Asset Management.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said the central bank has made “tremendous progress” toward better balance on its inflation and employment goals, but added there’s no need to cut in the “very near term.” His Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin said the US central bank still has work to do to contain price pressures and can take its time before cutting interest rates.

Fed Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said it may take more time than previously thought to gain the confidence to begin easing policy, possibly warranting fewer rate reductions this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is set to visit India and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking speculation about the US company’s investments in the South Asian nation just ahead of the start of national elections.

Ford Motor Co. slashed prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck by as much as 7.5% as the automaker prepares to resume deliveries this month following a halt earlier this year over an undisclosed quality issue.

Nike Inc. was raised to buy at Bank of America Corp., which said consensus estimates “finally look achievable” after projections for fiscal 2025 dropped 35% over the past two years.

CarMax Inc. reported profits that missed Wall Street’s expectations as high monthly payments scare off would-be used-car buyers.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. agreed to buy Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. for a total equity value of about $4.9 billion, adding the biotech company’s immune treatments in its biggest acquisition ever.

Dish Network Corp., the satellite-TV provider saddled with more than $20 billion in debt and losing customers, has received financing offers from private credit firms, according to people with knowledge of the matter

Key events this week:

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 2:19 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0731

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2559

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.15 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $70,161.84

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,505

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.46%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $85.20 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $2,361.73 an ounce

