‘Magnificent Seven’ Extend This Week’s Rout to 5%: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks got hit at the end of a wild week, with results from tech giants set to arrive at a critical moment on Wall Street.

Tech led losses in the S&P 500 Friday, with the gauge poised for its worst week since April. That’s after a “rotation” that saw investors trimming positions on this year’s winners in favor of laggards. Underpinning that trade were bets the 2024 rally would broaden out of megacaps as the Federal Reserve cuts rates. The swift repositioning spurred calls for a pullback that engulfed various sectors alongside tech in the run-up to the industry’s earnings.

“Next week is important for the near-term trajectory of the stock earnings, with many megacap tech companies reporting,” said Glen Smith at GDS Wealth Management. “If we were to see the powerful combination of strong tech earnings and softening inflation, that could reverse the market’s recent weakness and spark a new leg higher in stocks.”

After the selloff, the “Magnificent Seven” cohort of megacaps is ending the week with a 5% slide. Within the overall tech space, losses have been more pronounced in chipmakers. A closed watched gauge of semiconductors like Nvidia Corp. and Intel Corp. has tumbled 8.5%. Even as investors cooled down on the rotation trade, small caps have gained about 2% in the span.

In what will go down as the most spectacular IT failure the world has ever seen, a botched software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. crashed countless Microsoft Corp. Windows computer systems globally. Both companies have rolled out fixes and systems are being restored.

The S&P 500 dropped to around 5,500. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 1%. The Russell 2000 Index of smaller firms slid 0.5% after resuming ticking in the wake of a third-party technical issue. CrowdStrike sank as much as 15%, before paring losses. American Express Co. slipped after warning of higher marketing spending amid a slowdown in billings growth.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced three basis points to 4.23%. The dollar fluctuated.

Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. will be the first of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps to report earnings on Tuesday. Analysts will likely press Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle giant on the progress of its plans for robotaxis. And investors will delve into the details of Google’s parent revenue boost from artificial intelligence.

There’s a risk of a setback for the equities this summer, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who say the market is more more likely to see a correction than a bear market in the second half.

That could result from “the combination of weaker growth data, already more dovish central bank expectations and rising policy uncertainty into the US elections,” strategists led by Christian Mueller-Glissmann wrote.

Investors are flocking to US equities as they grow more certain of a September cut by the Fed and that Donald Trump will win the US presidential election, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.

US equity funds absorbed about $45 billion — the fourth-largest inflow on record — in the week through Wednesday, a team led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note, citing EPFR Global data. Small-cap funds had $9.9 billion of inflows, the second-largest ever, while large-cap funds received $27.4 billion.

Hartnett also said its likely stocks will slide after the Fed rate cut, calling it a “buy rumor, sell fact” opportunity. His team is also bullish on bonds as he expects any new tariffs enacted by Trump over the next 12 months to be “deflationary than inflationary,” as opposed to market expectations.

After spending two months unloading the best-performing stocks in the market, hedge funds are now underweight technology, media and telecom by the most on record.

Their net leverage, which is often viewed as a barometer of risk appetite, fell to 54% in early July, the lowest level since January, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage desk.

This, however, is not a bearish trade. Rather, the so-called smart money is gearing up for a wild presidential campaign, and the funds want cash ready to be deployed immediately as stock volatility rises and share prices start to swing.

Corporate Highlights:

Netflix Inc. extended its lead over the streaming competition, adding 8.05 million customers in the second quarter and raising estimates for annual sales and profit margins.

SLB and Halliburton Co. said they see strong international demand for crude drilling after posting earnings that met or beat forecasts, supporting their shift into overseas markets.

SunPower Corp. plunged as Guggenheim Securities cut the solar equipment firm’s price target to zero and said the stock may soon be delisted.

Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro gained Chinese regulatory approval for weight less than a month after a similar therapy from Novo Nordisk A/S, fueling competition in a nation that’s among the world’s most severely hit by obesity.

The Pentagon took its first delivery of an F-35 fighter jet after deciding not to wait any longer for delayed hardware and software upgrades, allowing payments to resume to Lockheed Martin Corp.

Unilever Plc has kicked off initial discussions with buyout firms about a possible sale of its ice cream business, which could be worth as much as £15 billion ($19.4 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Reliance Industries Ltd., helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, reported a profit that missed analyst expectations as it grappled with low margins in a “challenging operating environment” for its energy businesses.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 1:42 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0884

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2917

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.3% to $66,550.88

Ether rose 2.2% to $3,490.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.23%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.9% to $80.43 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.9% to $2,399.12 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao, Farah Elbahrawy, Henry Ren, Natalia Kniazhevich, Divya Patil and Richard Henderson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.