Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits near coast of Russia’s Kamchatka, GFZ says

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 KM (6.21 miles), GFZ said.