Main points from the BRICS declaration

4 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Below are the key points from the Kazan declaration issued by the BRICS group after a summit in Russia.

ON UKRAINE:

“We emphasize that all states should act consistently with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelation. We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices, aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.”

ON THE MIDDLE EAST:

“We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result

of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

“We express alarm over the situation in Southern Lebanon. We condemn the loss of civilian lives and the immense damage to civilian infrastructure resulting from attacks by Israel in residential areas in Lebanon and call for immediate cessation of

military acts.”

ON WESTERN SANCTIONS:

“We are deeply concerned about the disruptive effect of unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions, on the world economy, international trade, and the achievement of the sustainable development goals.”

ON THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SYSTEM’S REFORM:

“We underscore the need to reform the current international financial architecture to meet the global financial challenges including global economic governance to make the international financial architecture more inclusive and just.”

ON BRICS GRAIN EXCHANGE:

“We welcome the initiative of the Russian side

to establish a grain (commodities) trading platform within BRICS (the BRICS Grain Exchange) and to subsequently develop it including expanding it to other agricultural sectors.”

ON BRICS CROSS-BORDER PAYMENT SYSTEM:

“We recognise the widespread benefits of faster, low cost, more efficient, transparent, safe and inclusive cross-border payment instruments built upon the principle of minimizing trade barriers and non-discriminatory access. We welcome the use of local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and their trading partners.”

ON BRICS CLEAR DEPOSITARY:

“We agree to discuss and study the feasibility of establishment of an independent cross-border settlement and depositary infrastructure, BRICS Clear, an initiative to complement the existing financial market infrastructure, as well as BRICS independent reinsurance capacity, including BRICS

(Re)Insurance Company, with participation on a voluntary basis.”

ON FINANCIAL INNOVATION:

“We welcome the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism (ICM) focus on facilitating and expanding innovative financial practices and approaches for projects and programmes, including finding acceptable mechanisms of financing in local

currencies.”

ON THE IMF:

“We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining a strong and effective Global Financial Safety Net with a quota-based and adequately resourced IMF at its centre.”

ON G20:

“We recognise the importance of the continued and productive functioning of the G20, based on consensus with a focus on result-oriented outcomes.”

ON PREVENTION OF FUTURE PANDEMICS:

“We support the initiatives of the BRICS R&D Vaccine Center, further development of the BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for preventing mass infectious diseases risks.”

ON BIG CATS:

“While appreciating the efforts of our countries to preserve rare species and noting the high vulnerability of big cats, we take note of the Republic of India’s initiative to create an International Big Cats Alliance and encourage BRICS countries

to work together to make further contributions to the conservation of big cats.”