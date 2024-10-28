Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Major donors expected to increase IDA funding pledges, World Bank says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Karin Strohecker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank is expecting major donors to raise their pledges to its fund for low-income countries, said Axel van Trotsenburg, the Washington-based lender’s senior managing director.

The replenishment cycle of the International Development Association (IDA) – occurring every three years – is currently underway and scheduled to culminate in the Dec. 6 pledging conference in South Korea.

“My plea is always be as generous as possible, stretch yourself,” van Trotsenburg said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington last week. Asked about the $120 billion target floated by African leaders earlier this year, he said this was one possible scenario, but “certainly a higher one.”

World Bank President Ajay Banga said earlier in October that a $120 billion replenishment was possible, but would require substantial increases in individual countries’ commitments.

The last IDA replenishment in 2021 saw donors add $93 billion to the fund which extends grants and low-interest loans to some of the poorest countries in the world.

On Friday, Latvia became the third country to pledge last week after Spain and Denmark published their planned contributions earlier. Latvia’s 9.5 million euro ($10.3 million)pledge was an increase of 60% over previous contributions to the fund. Spain pledged 400 million euros ($433 million) in a 37% increase on Thursday, while Denmark also announced a 40% raise to 3.3 billion kroner ($478.4 million) during the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

($1 = 0.9249 euros)

($1 = 6.8986 Danish crowns)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
297 Likes
183 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR