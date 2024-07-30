Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Malta central bank head suspends himself amid hospitals scandal

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

VALLETTA (Reuters) – Malta Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna has suspended himself from his duties pending the conclusion of a court case over a 2015 hospitals privatisation deal, when he was finance minister, the government said on Tuesday.

Scicluna, 77, stands accused of fraud and misappropriation along with 13 other senior serving or former government officials, including former deputy prime minister and minister of health Chris Fearne, court documents seen by Reuters showed. All deny the charges.

The island’s government said on Tuesday it had noted a request made by Scicluna to ECB President Christine Lagarde “that he no longer exercise the functions of governor of the Central Bank until a court case against him is concluded”.

“The Cabinet of Ministers acknowledges Professor Scicluna’s decision as being in the best interests of the country,” it said.

Scicluna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Central Bank Deputy Governor Alex Demarco will take over.

The scandal concerns a 2015 decision by the Maltese government to award a contract for three state hospitals to the previously unknown Vitals Healthacre Group, which later handed the concession to American hospitals group Steward. A Malta court last year annulled the concession, saying it was fraudulent.

Scicluna was a member of the European Parliament and an economics professor before being appointed finance minister in 2013 by then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

He became central bank governor on Jan. 1, 2021.

It is not known how long the court case against him will take, but cases typically take several years on the Mediterranean island.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR