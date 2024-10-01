Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Man arrested after injuring three nursery children in Zurich

This content was published on
1 minute

ZURICH (Reuters) -A man has been arrested after attacking and injuring three 5-year-old children with a sharp weapon while they were on their way to nursery with a minder in the Swiss city of Zurich on Tuesday, local police said.

One of the children was seriously injured in the attack, which occurred shortly after midday in the city’s northern Oerlikon district, according to the police statement.

Police did not give further details of the weapon or a possible motive.

The day-care centre employee who had been with the children alerted police, who were able to overpower the suspect, described in the statement as a 23-year-old Chinese man.

Police cordoned off the immediate area, images in local media showed.

Police said there was no further danger to the public following the suspect’s arrest.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Christina Fincher)

