Man arrested at US Capitol with torch, flare gun, Capitol police say

1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday arrested a man at the visitors center who smelled like fuel and was carrying a torch and a flare gun, police said in a statement.

The Capitol Visitor Center was closed while they investigated, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day in the United States.