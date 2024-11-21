Man arrested in investigation into 2022 Irish blast that killed 10, law firm says

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish police investigating a 2022 explosion at a petrol station that killed 10 people have arrested a man who voluntarily presented himself at a police station in relation to the incident, the law firm representing the man said on Thursday.

An Irish police spokesperson declined immediate comment.

Ten people, including two teenagers and a younger girl, were killed in the explosion in the Irish county of Donegal, which police at the time said appeared to be “a tragic accident”.

A man in his 60s voluntarily presented himself at Dundalk police station on Thursday morning and was arrested, said a spokesperson for John J Rice & Company solicitors, which said it was representing the man.