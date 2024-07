Man kills himself, two others in Germany’s Baden-Wuerttemberg

BERLIN (Reuters) – A man killed himself and two others in an attack on Sunday in a home in Lautlingen, a village in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, according to local police.

Two women were severely injured in the attack, which was first reported by newspaper Bild.

The wider public was not at risk, the police said.