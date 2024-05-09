Man shoots and wounds two police officers in Paris, French media reports

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -A man shot and wounded two police officers in Paris after he got hold of one of the officer’s weapons while he was being held at a police station, AFP and BFM TV reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at a police station in Paris’ 13th district. The two wounded police officers have been taken to hospital, the French media reports said.

The suspect had initially been arrested and taken to the police station to face questioning over possible domestic violence.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Camille Raynaud;Additional reporting by Gursimran Kaur in BengaluruEditing by Chris Reese)