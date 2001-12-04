Navigation

Marc Rosset wins in Milan

Rosset was back on form in Milan

Veteran Swiss tennis star Marc Rosset won the Milan ATP challenger tournament on Sunday, beating the Russian, Juri Schukin, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

With his third ever win in a challenger tournament, the Genevan was able to celebrate the end of a miserable streak of results.

The result adds 60 points to Rosset's ATP ranking and will enable him to move up a dozen places.

However, Rosset's achievement will probably not be enough to allow him to skip the qualifying round in the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Rosset played against fellow Swiss player George Bastl in the semi-finals, beating him 1:6, 6:3, 6:2.

swissinfo with agencies

