Martinique’s authorities ban demonstrations after violent protests

PARIS (Reuters) – Authorities in Martinique are banning demonstrations in four municipalities after violent protests over rising living costs led to the imposition of a curfew earlier this week, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Martinique’s prefect, the local representative of France’s central government in the overseas territory, said in the statement that all protests were forbidden until Monday in the municipalities of Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Ducos and Le Robert.

“The aim of this measure is to put an end to the violence and damage committed at gatherings, as well as the many obstacles to daily life and freedom of movement that affect the entire population, particularly at weekends,” the prefect said.

The prefect had earlier imposed a nighttime curfew to limit movement in certain districts of Fort-de-France and Lamentin, also expiring on Monday.

Protests are also taking place on the neighbouring island of Guadeloupe, where a strike by workers at French energy utility EDF caused power outages for the population during the week, according to previous statements by the local prefect.

The protests in France’s overseas territories, including the killing of two men during an overnight operation by police in New Caledonia, are a test for new Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who is due to present his cabinet to President Emmanuel Macron after two weeks of political bargaining.

