Masked men break into UK’s Windsor Castle estate, The Sun reports

LONDON (Reuters) -Two masked men broke into Britain’s royal Windsor Castle estate last month and stole two vehicles from a barn, the Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

King Charles and his wife Camilla were not in the estate at the time of the incident but Prince William and his family were believed to be at Adelaide Cottage, part of the Windsor Castle estate, the Sun reported.

The men used a stolen truck to break through a security gate at night and then scaled a six-foot fence, the paper said.

Local police said officers were called to a report of a burglary on Crown Estate land in Windsor, west of London, just before midnight on Oct. 13.

“Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Izuzu pickup and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area,” Thames Valley Police said in an emailed statement. “No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Windsor Castle previously faced a security scare in 2021 when authorities arrested a man with a crossbow in the grounds of the castle who said he had wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth.

