A strike by workers from media company Tamedia was suspended on Thursday following a successful offer of mediation by canton Vaud authorities.
The strike had begun on Tuesday afternoon, led by staff unhappy about the recently-announced winding down of the print version of Switzerland’s largest French-language daily, tabloid Le Matin, published by Tamedia.
Journalists from the paper, as well as other Tamedia-owned publications la Tribune de Genève, 24 Heures, and Le Matin Dimanche, demanded that the closure be overturned and that the associated job cuts (36, of which 22 editorial staff) be reversed.
Following several days of threats from management towards the strikers, the deadlock was finally broken by an offer of mediation from the canton Vaud authorities; Le Matin is based in Lausanne, the regional capital.
While the talks – which begin next Monday – are in progress, the conditions are that neither firings nor further strike action will take place, the canton said.
Union spokespeople welcomed the outcome. The newspapers operated by Tamedia – one of Switzerland’s big two editorial houses, along with Ringier – will reappear in a slimmed-down version on Friday morning.
The action is the latest in a long course of shake-ups to the media landscape in Switzerland, where the effects of digitalisation and competition from free dailies (where Tamedia also has interests) have dented the traditional reach of paying print media.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.