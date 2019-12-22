This content was published on December 22, 2019 11:09 AM

There are at least 200 general practitioners in the 70-74 age bracket.

Every sixth primary care physician in Switzerland is over 65 years old, reports German-language weekly SonntagsZeitung, citing official figures. In some cantons it is one in five.

The number of general practitioners working at the age of 65 and up has steadily grown between 2011 and 2018 (715 doctors in 2011 versus 1003 in 2018), according to the latest figures of the Swiss Medical Association (FMH) external linkand the Federal Statistical Office.

There are at least 200 general practitioners in the 70-74 age bracket and another 50 or so who are older than 75.

Switzerland could lose 4,000 general practitioners due to retirement over the next decade. That, according to an editorial published on the Tages Anzeiger newspaperexternal link, would leave almost every second practice empty.

