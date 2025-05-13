Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant

Roche invests $700 million in a plant in North Carolina. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostics giant Roche pledged on Monday to inject at least $700 million (CHF590 million) into the construction of a new plant in the United States, in the midst of a trade war.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Roche investit 700 millions dans une usine en Caroline du Nord Original Read more: Roche investit 700 millions dans une usine en Caroline du Nord

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Holly Spring site will eventually create around 400 jobs in the production of metabolic treatments, according to a press release from the local subsidiary Genentech.

The Rhineland-based multinational already has 13 plants and 15 research and development centres in the US, employing 25,000 people.

+ US tariffs pressure Swiss pharma powerhouse

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.