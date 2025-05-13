Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Medicine access

Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostics giant Roche pledged on Monday to inject at least $700 million (CHF590 million) into the construction of a new plant in the United States, in the midst of a trade war.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The Holly Spring site will eventually create around 400 jobs in the production of metabolic treatments, according to a press release from the local subsidiary Genentech.

The Rhineland-based multinational already has 13 plants and 15 research and development centres in the US, employing 25,000 people.

+ US tariffs pressure Swiss pharma powerhouse

