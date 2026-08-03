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Swiss pharma firm Sandoz to pay $450 million in US antitrust suit

Sandoz to pay $450 million following a settlement with 43 US states
Sandoz to pay $450 million following a settlement with 43 US states Keystone-SDA

Sandoz has reached settlement agreements in the long-running US generic drug litigation involving 43 US states and territories, as well as a group of indirect resellers. The Basel-based pharmaceutical group will pay a total of just under $480 million as part of the settlement.

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Swiss pharma firm Sandoz to pay $450 million in US antitrust suit
Listening: Swiss pharma firm Sandoz to pay $450 million in US antitrust suit
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Keystone-SDA

The payments will be spread over seven years from 2027, as Sandoz announced on Monday. The total amount comprises $450 million (CHF388 million) for the settlements with the US states and territories, and $28.5 million for the settlement with the indirect resellers.

The conclusion of these agreements would settle all claims brought by US federal and state authorities, as well as all class actions relating to the proceedings, the company said.

+ How US tariffs could disrupt the generic drugs supply chain

At the heart of the matter were allegations of unlawful price-fixing in the US generics market. Sandoz continues to reject these allegations. The settlements do not constitute an admission of guilt and some are still subject to approval, the company said.

According to the company, only claims from individual plaintiffs who did not join earlier class action settlements remain pending. The settlements have no impact on the Group’s 2026 business forecast or its medium-term outlook, the company stated.

How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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