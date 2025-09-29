Switzerland returns CHF22 million to Equatorial Guinea

Switzerland is returning assets worth CHF22.8 million ($29 million) to the people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. The two countries signed an agreement to this effect on Monday, according to a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The assets were seized as part of criminal proceedings by the Geneva public prosecutor’s office. They consisted of luxury goods belonging to one of the sons of the president of the central African state. According to the order issued by the Geneva criminal authorities, the assets were to be returned to the population as part of a social program.

According to the communiqué, the FDFA was tasked with handling the modalities.

The money is earmarked for a cooperation program in the health sector, it added. Specifically, the programme aims to improve the quality of and access to primary health care services in four provinces in the mainland region of the country. It also aims to strengthen the basic training and continuing education of healthcare personnel.

The agreement provides for a special control and monitoring system to ensure that the programme is implemented for the benefit of the population. The programme will be run in cooperation with the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute.

