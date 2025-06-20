Swiss government plans to strengthen medical supplies

The Federal Council wants to strengthen medical supplies
The Swiss government has put forward proposals to ensure a secure supply of medicaments for the population.
June 20, 2025
The proposals form a direct counter-proposal to a popular initiative on the subject.
+ Five ways Switzerland can tackle drugs shortages
Switzerland is faced with periodic shortages of certain products, often affecting cheap medicines and those whose patents have expired or generics.
These include painkillers, vaccines and antibiotics. Responsibility for the supply of these medicines lies primarily with the players in the healthcare system.
+ Why Switzerland is running out of pharmaceuticals
At present, the Confederation has no powers in this area. The direct counter-proposal now gives it the power to intervene in a targeted manner in the event of an imminent shortage, and focuses on four areas: monitoring the state of the market, procurement of medicines, economic incentives for production and international cooperation.
The consultation is open until October 10.
