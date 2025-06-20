Swiss government plans to strengthen medical supplies

The Federal Council wants to strengthen medical supplies Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government has put forward proposals to ensure a secure supply of medicaments for the population.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Conseil fédéral veut renforcer l’approvisionnement médical Original Read more: Le Conseil fédéral veut renforcer l’approvisionnement médical

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The proposals form a direct counter-proposal to a popular initiative on the subject.

+ Five ways Switzerland can tackle drugs shortages

Switzerland is faced with periodic shortages of certain products, often affecting cheap medicines and those whose patents have expired or generics.

These include painkillers, vaccines and antibiotics. Responsibility for the supply of these medicines lies primarily with the players in the healthcare system.

+ Why Switzerland is running out of pharmaceuticals

At present, the Confederation has no powers in this area. The direct counter-proposal now gives it the power to intervene in a targeted manner in the event of an imminent shortage, and focuses on four areas: monitoring the state of the market, procurement of medicines, economic incentives for production and international cooperation.

The consultation is open until October 10.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch