Spring 2018 has been the fourth-warmest in Switzerland since records began in 1864, the Federal Office of Meteorology announced on Wednesday.
Even if anecdotal opinion may err on the side of pessimism, the statistics show that the nationwide mean of 6 degrees Celsius continues the trend of high early-year temperatures: the six warmest springs on record have all been recorded since the turn of the century.
The meteorological spring this year was marginally cooler than that of last year (6.1 degrees), and significantly cooler than the warmest years of 2011 (6.8 degrees) and 2007 (6.7 degrees).
But since the year 2000, ten springs have been more than a degree above the average of the previous three decades.
The month of May, ending tomorrow, is also expected to be the fifth-mildest ever, with an average of 10.5 degrees across the country. The warmest May on record goes all the way back to 1868, just after records began, when the mean was 12.1 degrees.
And though current high temperatures are bringing thundery weather across much of the country, overall the spring has seen rainfall levels below long-term averages, the meteorological office said. Sunshine levels were also normal, or just below average.
SDA-ATS/dos
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.