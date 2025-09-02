Merz Offers to Help Swiss Reduce ‘Exorbitant’ Trump Trade Tariff

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered Germany’s support for Switzerland in its bid to reduce the punishingly high trade levy US President Donald Trump imposed on the export-dependent nation last month.

The 39% tariff Trump slapped on Switzerland is the highest for any developed country and officials in Bern are trying to persuade his administration to accept a new offer by October.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter — who made a failed trip to Washington to try to talk Trump around — met with Merz on Tuesday in Berlin and the German leader told reporters he hoped her government managed to cut “the exorbitantly high tariff rate currently demanded by the Americans.”

“Of course I’m happy to include Switzerland, we have have overlapping interests and are trying to solve them together,” Merz said at a joint news conference. “They belong to the European economic area and in that sense we have shared interests that we pursue together.”

Switzerland’s economy is highly dependent on exports, and the large goods trade surplus it runs with the US was the main source of Trump’s ire. That’s partly driven by its pharmaceutical sector, dominated by giants Roche Holding AG and Novartis AG.

Keller-Sutter, who is also her country’s finance minister, said that while “Switzerland has to solve this problem itself,” it’s prepared to accept outside help from allies like Germany.

“Of course if support is offered we’ll accept that support but the state secretariat for economic affairs is working on it,” Keller-Sutter told reporters.

Merz did not specify how his government could assist the Swiss in practical terms.

He referred to the deal sealed by the European Union, which negotiates trade policy on behalf of the bloc’s 27 member states, as “not comfortable,” citing 50% US tariffs on steel and aluminum as areas that still need to be addressed.

–With assistance from Jenni Thier.

