Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Meta to extend ban on new political ads after U.S. election

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms will extend its ban on new political ads after the U.S. election, maintaining the suspension until later this week, the Facebook-parent said in a blog post on Monday.

In response to the rampant spread of misinformation during the previous presidential election, tech firms are maintaining heightened scrutiny this year.

During the restriction period, Meta will disallow new political ads. However, previously served ads with at least one impression before the ban’s implementation will continue to run, albeit with restricted editing options.

Meta maintains its policy from previous years, asserting that there may not be sufficient time to effectively challenge fresh claims made in political ads during the election’s last stretch.

Last year, Meta barred political campaigns and advertisers in other regulated industries from using its new generative AI advertising products.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR