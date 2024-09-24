Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Meta will not immediately join EU’s AI Pact ahead of new law

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms will not immediately join the European Union’s AI Pact, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The pact is a temporary measure before the bloc’s AI Act comes into full effect.

EU lawmakers in May agreed to the act, the first-of-a-kind rules governing the development and deployment of artificial intelligence.

The AI Act entails that companies will be obliged to provide detailed summaries of the data used to train their artificial intelligence models.

Last month, the European Commission said the majority of rules of the act will start applying on Aug. 2, 2026.

Until the law kicks in, companies are encouraged to sign up to a voluntary AI Pact to implement key obligations of the rules.

“We welcome harmonised EU rules and are focusing on our compliance work under the AI Act at this time,” the Meta spokesperson said, adding that the Facebook parent could join the AI Pact at a later stage.

The AI Act is the fifth pillar of EU legislation and would work in conjunction with the Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act, Data Governance Act, and Data Act.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
118 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR