Migrants escape from Madrid airport for second time in a week

MADRID (Reuters) – Six Moroccan migrants escaped through a hole in the ceiling of a holding room in Madrid’s international airport, police union Jupol said on Monday, in a new embarrassment for Spanish authorities after a similar breakout last week.

Police managed to find three of the escapees but the other three remain at large, the Interior Ministry said.

Last week, four Moroccan nationals escaped in the same way. There are three rooms available at the airport for people who have requested international protection or have not been allowed entrance into Spain. They are managed by the Interior Ministry.

“The escape occurred through the same hole through which four other immigrants escaped last week,” Jupol said, calling for urgent measures to address the lax security.

The ministry said it was investigating how the migrants got away, and promised to implement measures to avoid breakouts.