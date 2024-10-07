Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Migrants escape from Madrid airport for second time in a week

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Six Moroccan migrants escaped through a hole in the ceiling of a holding room in Madrid’s international airport, police union Jupol said on Monday, in a new embarrassment for Spanish authorities after a similar breakout last week.

Police managed to find three of the escapees but the other three remain at large, the Interior Ministry said.

Last week, four Moroccan nationals escaped in the same way. There are three rooms available at the airport for people who have requested international protection or have not been allowed entrance into Spain. They are managed by the Interior Ministry.

“The escape occurred through the same hole through which four other immigrants escaped last week,” Jupol said, calling for urgent measures to address the lax security.

The ministry said it was investigating how the migrants got away, and promised to implement measures to avoid breakouts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
142 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR