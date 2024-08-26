Milan airport diverts flights after rainstorm

ROME (Reuters) – Milan’s main airport, Malpensa, delayed or diverted numerous flights for safety reasons on Monday after a heavy rainstorm, a spokesperson said.

More than 60 millimeters (2.4 inches) of water fell in an hour in the area around Malpensa, causing 27 incoming flights to be diverted to airports serving nearby cities including Bergamo, Turin, Bologna and Venice.

Videos posted on the websites of Italian newspapers showed the rains had flooded the halls of the Malpensa hub, the second busiest airport in Italy after Rome’s Fiumicino.

The weather has now improved and the flight situation is returning to normal, the spokesperson said.