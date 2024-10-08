Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Miner dies after rock collapse at Siberian mine, Russia’s emergency ministry says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A miner died after a rock collapse at the Denisovsky Vostochny coal mine in Siberia, Russia’s ministry of emergency situations said on Tuesday.

The miner’s body was pulled out from under the rubble by rescuers, while three other miners were able to escape, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The mine, located in Russia’s largest republic known as Sakha or Yakutia in its Far East region along the Arctic Ocean, belongs to Russia’s Kolmar group of coal mining enterprises, Kommersant newspaper reported.

The mine’s production capacity is 4 million metric tons per year, the newspaper reported.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
84 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR