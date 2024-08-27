Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Miners, energy shares drive FTSE 100 higher; Bunzl hits record high

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 stock index jumped on Tuesday led by miners and energy shares, as copper prices touched a six-week peak, while Bunzl hit a record high after the business supplies distributor forecast a strong annual profit.

The bluechip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4% by 0715 GMT, after hitting a one-week high, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 was largely unchanged.

The UK equity market was closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

Both indexes posted a second straight weekly rise on Friday, with markets globally cheering U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s nod to initiate interest rate cuts at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

While high copper prices boosted metal miners, energy stocks climbed even though oil prices paused after sharp gains recently.

Bunzl jumped 11% to the top of the FTSE 100, after raising its annual adjusted operating profit forecast, helping the general industrials index touch a record high.

On the flip side, Associated British Foods was the worst-hit stock on the benchmark index, down 3%, after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Sell” from “Hold”.

However, investors also kept an eye out for tensions in the Middle East, while awaiting a crucial inflation report from the United States, with a dry events calendar at home.

Meanwhile, data showed British shop prices fell in annual terms this month for the first time since October 2021.

This comes on the heels of the Bank of England cutting interest rates from 16-year highs earlier this month, with investors expecting at least one more quarter-point cut by year-end, as per LSEG data.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
67 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
61 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR