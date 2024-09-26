Minority wing of Moldovan Orthodox church accuses priests of lobbying against Europe vote

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) – The minority pro-Romanian branch of Moldova’s Orthodox Church accused clergy from the rival Moscow-linked branch of the church of campaigning against a referendum asking voters whether they back the government’s drive to join the European Union.

The minority Metropolis of Bessarabia said rival priests were lobbying against pro-European President Maia Sandu’s campaign to join the 27-nation bloc in “profoundly offensive acts … clearly directed against the spiritual and national unity” of Moldova.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Religion, like politics, is deeply polarised in ex-Soviet Moldova, split between liberals advocating for closer ties with the EU and neighbouring Romania and conservatives seeking to retain longstanding links with Russia.

The majority Moldova Metropolis is subordinate to the Russian Orthodox Church, though the number of priests switching to the minority branch has increased because of the Russian church’s backing for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Moldova’s eastern neighbour.

With more than 90% of Moldovans adhering to Orthodox Christianity, church actions could have a major effect on the Oct. 20 referendum – held alongside a presidential election in which Sandu is seeking a second term.

KEY QUOTES

Statement by the minority Metropolis of Bessarabia:

“Priests are openly involved in election political propaganda … The Bessarabia Metropolis firmly supports Moldova’s Europe policy which reflects Democratic values and respect for the Church and Christianity.”

President Sandu, earlier in September

“Clergy must not permit themselves to be used to destabilise the country. They must in all things work for peace in our society … My appeal to clergy is not to get involved in politics and leave citizens to choose what they believe in. Let them teach Christian morals.”

CONTEXT

The latest opinion poll puts support for EU membership at 56%, with 34% opposed. Two of 15 parties registered in the referendum campaign are calling for a “no” vote.