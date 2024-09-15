Missile fired from Yemen set off sirens in central Israel, military says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A surface-to-surface missile fired at central Israel from Yemen hit an unpopulated area, causing no injuries, Israel’s military said on Sunday.

Moments earlier, air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel, sending residents running for shelter.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported,” the military said.