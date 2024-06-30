Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Missile fragments hit apartment building in Kyiv suburb, no indication of casualties

(Reuters) – Missile fragments fell on a northern suburb of Kyiv on Sunday and damaged a multi-storey apartment building, but there was no indication of any casualties, officials said.

Kyiv’s military administration said the fragments had struck the building and sparked a fire on a balcony.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been no calls for medical assistance from residents. Emergency crews were at the scene.

