Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Mobility study Urban dwellers want more bike paths, less traffic noise

Bicyles outside the railway station of Zurich Stadelhofen

Bicycles are popular in Swiss cities and towns and while private car sharing appears to be of limited importance, according to the study. 

(Keystone/Steffen Schmidt)

Residents in Swiss towns and cities are generally happy with public transport services, but they would like to see more cycle lanes and better infrastructure for bicycles.

An online survey conducted in seven cities and towns in the German and French-speaking parts of the country between August and October last year found 84% of respondents in favour of extending pedestrian zones and bicycle paths.

More than 8,000 people over the age of 16 took part in the study commissioned by the Association of Swiss Citiesexternal link.

Around 63% of respondents said the current traffic policy was very good or satisfactory, notably due to existing public transport services. There are considerable differences between the cities, according to a statement published on Tuesday.

However, many respondents criticised existing bicycle networks as unsatisfactory. Traffic jams, a lack of parking space and noise were often cited as negative consequences of mobility.

Last September, voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to boost cycling infrastructure nationwide.

Bike politics Shared bikes, vandalism, and public space in Bern

The Swiss capital has seen an explosion in cyclists on its streets in recent years, an increase encouraged by authorities, but not everyone.

swissinfo.ch/ug

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters