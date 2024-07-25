Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Moldova’s finance minister accepts new job at central bank

(Reuters) – Moldovan Finance Minister Petru Rotaru will resign from government to serve as vice president of the country’s central bank, a parliamentary speaker said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean plans to nominate a candidate for the ministerial post after parliament votes for Rotaru’s appointment next Wednesday, a government spokesperson said on Telegram.

Until the vote, Rotaru will continue his ministerial duties, the spokesperson added.

Rotaru led the finance ministry from September 2023. He previously served as a director of the country’s tax service.

